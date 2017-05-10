Man shot to death in Calumet Heights is city's 200th homicide of 2017

- A man who was shot to death late Tuesday in the Calumet Heights neighborhood on the South Side marked the city’s 200th homicide of the year.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired about 10:15 p.m. and found 31-year-old Jesse Woods lying on the sidewalk in the 9200 block of South Chappel, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Woods had been shot in the back and head, and was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:30 p.m., authorities said. He lived in the Gresham neighborhood.

The circumstances of the shooting were not known as Area South detectives investigate, police said.

Woods’ death marks the 200th homicide in Chicago in 2017, according to Chicago Sun-Times records. In 2016, the city reached 200 homicides two days earlier, on May 7. Chicago saw a total of 781 homicides in 2016, the most in two decades.

In 2015, the city reached 200 homicides on June 18. There were a total of 482 homicides that year.

The homicide total does not include two people fatally shot by Chicago Police officers, nor nine other homicide victims who died in 2017 of injuries suffered in previous years.