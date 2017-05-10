Alleged victim of sexual abuse by Jesuit priest settles for $925K

- An alleged victim of sexual abuse by a deceased Jesuit priest has reached a $925,000 settlement agreement with the Chicago-Detroit Province of the Society of Jesus.

The alleged victim, now in his late 50s, claimed he was repeatedly sexually assaulted by Father Donald O’Shaughnessy while he attended Loyola Academy in north suburban Wilmette, according to a statement from his attorney, Eugene Hollander.

The man claimed to have suppressed the memories until he saw the movie “Spotlight,” then began remembering the abuse, according to the attorney.

The $925,000 settlement was reached during a voluntary mediation conference before a lawsuit was filed.

O’Shaughnessy was removed from public ministry in 2004 after allegations of sexual misconduct were reported, investigated and reported to authorities, according to a statement from the Chicago-Detroit Province of the Society of Jesus. O’Shaughnessy died in 2013.

“We sincerely apologize to anyone who may have been abused by Donald O’Shaughnessy or by any member of this Province,” according to the statement. “We encourage any abuse victim to contact the appropriate law enforcement or child protection agency, no matter what amount of time has passed since the abuse.”

Contact information for Province staff, as well as for law enforcement and child protection agencies, is posted on the Province website at www.jesuitsmidwest.org.

In addition, victims may contact MMarjorie O’Dea, director of the Province Office of Safe Environment, at (773) 975-6363.