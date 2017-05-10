Police: Girl robbing passengers on Green and Pink Line trains

- Police are searching for a girl who robbed passengers last week on CTA Green and Pink Line trains.

The robberies happened about 12:50 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. while the victims were riding Green and Pink line trains, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

Both times, the girl approached a seated victim, grabbed items from their hands, and then ran from the train, police said.

She is described as a black girl about 17, between 5-foot-4 and 5-foot-7, and 110-130 pounds.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.