Woman caught on camera stealing mail on Chicago's Far North Side

FOX 32 NEWS - A thief was caught on camera stealing mail off a front porch in the Mayfair neighborhood.

As luck would have it, the home has surveillance cameras, installed just last month. Since the felony theft Friday, the homeowner's been showing the thief's face on social media.

The Facebook post has so far had 14-hundred views.



"I just want it to be known that this is happening," said Mee Kim Chavez.

The video shows her front porch Friday morning when an unknown woman boldly walked up. You see her steal the mail, then walk briskly down the sidewalk.



“And my eyes just was like ready to pop out it was like I cannot believe this is happening," said Kim Chavez.

Adding insult to injury, it happened on a day when letters being mailed contained everyone in her family's name, social security number and birth date.

“I don’t put all the letters in there completely so you can prop it so that it sticks out a little bit and so then they know to take it," said Kim Chavez.

When the letters disappeared before the mail carrier arrived. Kim-Chavez got suspcious.



"And then I thought well maybe I should just review the tape. And wallah there she was just walking down the street coming up here like really brazen and took it and left and I couldn’t believe it. Like it makes you wonder how many times it could’ve happened before. Exactly. I’m just gonna have the faith that everything is ok and that our identities are in place," said Kim-Chavez.

Kim-Chavez has filed a complaint with U.S. Postal Inspections. It's a federal case, but she's hoping Chicago police can use her video to help find the woman responsible before she snatches someone else's mail.