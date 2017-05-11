Search warrant turns up handgun, drugs in Aurora home

- Two men were arrested Friday evening after police executed a search warrant and found a gun and drugs, including more than 300 grams of marijuana, in their in west suburban Aurora home.

The warrant was executed about 7:15 p.m. at a home in the 900 block of Fenton Street, where 23-year-old Miles Garcia and 55-year-old Lewis Garcia live, according to Aurora police.

Lewis Garcia tried to stop police from entering the home, resulting in “minor injuries” to one of the officers, police said. No other injuries were reported.

The search recovered more than 19 grams of cocaine, 362 grams of marijuana, about 54.50 grams of cannabis wax, more than 1,200 Xanax pills, a .380-caliber handgun, drug paraphernalia and “other assorted items,” police said.

Miles Garcia was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, while Lewis Garcia faces one count of resisting the police.

On Saturday, Miles Garcia was ordered held at the Kane County Adult Justice Center on a $50,000 bond, according to the Kane County sheriff’s office. He is due back in court on Friday. Bond information for Lewis Garcia was not immediately available.