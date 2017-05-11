4-year-old boy fatally shot in East Chicago

- A 4-year-old boy died early Thursday after suffering a gunshot wound in northwest Indiana.

Garrion Glover was pronounced dead at 3:05 a.m. at Saint Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, according to the Lake County coroner’s office.

The boy suffered a gunshot wound in the 3500 block of Guthrie Street in East Chicago, the coroner’s office said. He lived on the same block as the incident.

An autopsy did not rule on his manner of death, pending further studies.

Additional information was not immediately available Thursday morning.