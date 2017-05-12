Police: Duo stole Maserati in 'bump and run' carjacking Crime Police: Duo stole Maserati in 'bump and run' carjacking Two people stole a Maserati after rear-ending it on Thursday evening in West Town.

- Two people stole a Maserati belonging to Bears wide receiver Kevin White after rear-ending it on Thursday evening in West Town.

About 6:30 p.m., White's 26-year-old girlfriend got out of the luxury car after the minor collision with another vehicle in the 400 block of North May, according to Chicago Police.

Two people then got in the Maserati and drove off, police said. It it is one of the latest instances of "bump and run" carjackings where thieves intentionally run into another car and distract the driver while an accomplice drives off with the victim's car.

The woman wasn’t injured. Area Central detectives are investigating.