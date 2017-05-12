Police: Burglar hit five Vernon Hills homes in one night

- A burglar hit five homes late Monday in north suburban Vernon Hills, making off with wallets and purses.

In most incidents, the burglar entered residences through unlocked rear doors, according to an alert from Vernon Hills police. In one incident, investigators got in through an unlocked garage window, police said.

Residents were at home during the burglaries, but no one was injured.

Most of the burglaries are believed to have happened after 11 p.m. Monday, police said. Two happened on Ranney Avenue, and two others happened in the Gregg’s Landing subdivision on Connors Trail and Oakmont Drive. A fifth burglary happened on Central Park Place in the Centennial Crossing subdivision on Route 45.

A suspect caught on surveillance video Tuesday morning in the rear of a Centennial Crossing home was described as a 5-foot-10 black man with an average build, thought to be in his mid-to-late 20s, police said. He was seen wearing jeans, a hooded sweatshirt and a black beanie.

Anyone with information should call Vernon Hills police at (847) 362-4449. Police recommend locking all doors and windows at night and using exterior lighting on all doors.