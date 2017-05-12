Chicago Police warn drivers about string of 'bump-and-run' carjackings [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Photo Source: Wikipedia Crime Chicago Police warn drivers about string of 'bump-and-run' carjackings Police are warning drivers about a string of "bump-and-run" car robberies on the West Side.

Police believe the crimes are being done by two or three men. You get hit from the rear and when you get out to inspect, someone jumps in and takes off.

The crimes happen in the blink of an eye. They're bold and they're brazen, and there have been three, according to Chicago police, just since Wednesday.

“It's not super shocking, because you know, crime in Chicago happens all the time, but it's kind of disconcerting, especially when you're not expecting it when getting in a fender bender,” said motorist Daniel Ranieri.

One of the latest victims include the girlfriend of Chicago Bears wide receiver Kevin White. She was driving his Maserati Thursday in the 400 block of North May street on the Near West Side when someone hit her at a stop sign. She got out to inspect the damage and someone else jumped in and drove away.

As she loaded groceries into her car Friday evening, Emma chapman told FOX 32 the string of incidents bring extra concern for her as a woman motorist.

“The traffic in Chicago is scary. Is very easy to get rear ended. I know I have been before,” Chapman said.

According to the Chicago Police Department, there have been at least nine bump-and-run carjackings on the Near West Side and Bucktown dating back to last month. They've occurred in the 1100 block of South Racine, in the 400 block of North Damen and the 1000 block of West 15th street.

“It's a shame because you want to do the right thing and get it of your car and take care of the accident, but now what worries me is people won't get out of their car and they'll just keep on driving after they get hit,” said motorist Brad Miller.

Police believe the carjackings are being committed purposely in the heavily populated areas, which give the suspects plenty of targets. It's enough to make drivers that FOX 32 spoke to, to think about their next accident differently.

“I think that's what I would do first is secure myself and worry about the other person later. It's sad that it would have to be that way, but you gotta do what you gotta do,” Chapman said.