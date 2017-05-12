Dolton Police issue warning after two sexual assaults Crime Dolton Police issue warning after two sexual assaults A small south suburban community is on high alert after police warned women in the area about a man accused of two sexual assaults.

Both crimes happened in the same area, at the same time on Tuesday nights.

The victims are two teenage girls, both walking alone at night. The suspect takes advantage and pulls them to a secluded area where he assaults them. Community activist Andrew Holmes says the public needs to know about this predator.

“Shocking, I didn't know nothing about a molester or a rapist in this area - thought it was safe so probably have to look into moving,” said resident Danyale Myles.

Myles is due in June with two twin girls and lives just two doors down from where one of the assaults allegedly happened.

“I don't want my little girls to grow up - gotta watch their back - can't even play outside because you never know,” Myles said.

Dolton Police are now warning residents like Myles to be on the lookout. Police say the random crimes happened half a mile apart on May 2 and May 9, both Tuesday nights around 9:40 p.m.

“We are asking those women to walk in pairs or to take the headphones off or the earphones and if you are talking on the phone - you need to constantly look around you and just don't walk in a dark area,” said community activist Andrew Holmes.

Police told FOX 32 that the suspect seems to know the area well. After he displays a gun, he forces his victims to secluded areas - normally near abandoned properties - where he sexually assaults them. One crime happened in the 600 block of Engle - the other in the 300 block of East 144th Street.

Resident Laronica Harris is now worried about her little sisters.

“I was telling them like start coming home earlier instead of staying out late, instead of going to friends house and trying to stay out until 6-7 at night you know,” Harris said.

“You are going to be apprehended just sooner or later. I mean if not sooner, later - it’s coming,” Holmes said.

The Dolton Police chief says they are working with a Cook County sketch artist to come up with a better suspect description.

If you know anything, call police.