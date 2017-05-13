5 shot across Chicago since Friday evening

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - Five men were wounded in shootings across Chicago between Friday evening and Saturday morning, according to Chicago Police.

The city recorded its 200th homicide on Tuesday, according to Chicago Sun-Times data. More than 1,100 people have been shot in Chicago this year.

The most recent shooting happened about 12:45 a.m. in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side, police said. A 32-year-old man was shot in the leg during an argument with an unknown male in a parking lot in the 500 block of North Kedzie. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

A 47-year-old man was sitting in a vehicle about the same time in the 400 block of North Halsted in the West Loop when someone walked up and attempted to carjack him, police said. The victim, who has a concealed carry permit, then pulled out a weapon before the carjacker shot him in the hand and ran away. He was taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

About the same time, a 22-year-old man was driving in the 1700 block of West Huron in the West Town neighborhood when another driver followed his vehicle and fired shots, striking him in the upper back, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

At 11:11 p.m. Friday, a 24-year-old man was sitting in a vehicle in the 4000 block of West Carroll in the West Garfield Park neighborhood when he heard shots, got out to investigate and was shot in the buttocks, police said. He was taken in good condition to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park.

The weekend’s first shooting happened about 9:50 p.m. Friday in the West Town neighborhood, where a 35-year-old man was shot in the knee in the 2100 block of West Maypole, police said. The man took himself to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Two people were killed and at least 14 more wounded in shootings across Chicago on Thursday, police said.