5 wounded in mass shooting at suburban club

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - Five people were wounded in a mass shooting at a club early Sunday in southwest suburban Dolton.

Officers responded about 3 a.m. to a call of shots fired at Club One, 14112 Chicago Road, according to Dolton Police Chief Robert Collins.

Four males were shot inside the club, and a fifth male was shot outside, about 200 feet from the business, police said. They were all taken to hospitals for treatment and, although their conditions were not known, Collins said the males were all still alive early Sunday.

The initial investigation indicates an argument broke out on the second floor of the club and, as security was notified of the disturbance, one person opened fire, he said.

As of Sunday morning, detectives were reviewing video surveillance footage from inside the club and interviewing possible witnesses, Collins said.