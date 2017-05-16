Bystander shot during carjacking in South Loop

- One man was shot while another man was carjacked early Tuesday in the South Loop.

At 1:39 a.m., three males exited a Jeep Cherokee in the 2200 block of South Wabash and, while two of the suspects stole a gray 2006 BMW, the third suspect tried to rob a 27-year-old man walking down the street nearby, according to Chicago Police.

The 27-year-old tried to run away from the suspect, but was shot in the back, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

The 28-year-old man who was driving the BMW was not injured during the carjacking, police said. The suspects were described as black males who were all wearing masks.

No one was in custody early Tuesday as Area Central detectives investigated.