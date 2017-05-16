Police investigating 3 cellphone store burglaries on NW Side

Tony Webster | Flickr http://bit.ly/2r3l62m
Tony Webster | Flickr http://bit.ly/2r3l62m

Posted:May 16 2017 06:21AM CDT

Updated:May 16 2017 06:21AM CDT

CHICAGO (SUN TIMES MEDIA WIRE) - Police are investigating three cellphone store burglaries within four hours early Tuesday on the Northwest Side.

In each burglary, the suspect got inside the stores by shattering the front door using bricks or various objects, according to Chicago Police. It was not known how much cash or how many phones or other items were stolen.

The burglaries happened between midnight and 4 a.m., in the 3200 block of North Cicero, 6300 block of North Milwaukee and 6300 block of North Cicero, police said.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - includes Advertiser Stories