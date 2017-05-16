Police investigating 3 cellphone store burglaries on NW Side

- Police are investigating three cellphone store burglaries within four hours early Tuesday on the Northwest Side.

In each burglary, the suspect got inside the stores by shattering the front door using bricks or various objects, according to Chicago Police. It was not known how much cash or how many phones or other items were stolen.

The burglaries happened between midnight and 4 a.m., in the 3200 block of North Cicero, 6300 block of North Milwaukee and 6300 block of North Cicero, police said.