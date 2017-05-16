Metra trains delayed in Naperville after reports of Amtrak shooting

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - Metra trains are back on the move after being slowed for a reported shooting in west suburban Naperville.

Metra’s BNSF trains are running up to 40 minutes behind schedule because of police activity after the incident at the station at 105 E. 4th Ave., according to a Metra spokesman.

The spokesman would not confirm reports that a conductor had been shot, but did say the incident originated with Amtrak.

An Amtrak spokesman did not immediately return calls for comment. Naperville police also did not immediately respond to calls for comment.