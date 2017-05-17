Woman struck by vehicle after fight in Gold Coast

- A woman was struck by a vehicle early Wednesday after a fight broke out in the Gold Coast neighborhood.

Two groups of females were involved in the fight about 2:50 a.m. in the first block of West Elm when one suspect pulled out a knife and threatened two women, according to Chicago Police.

A 21-year-old woman tried to drive away from the scene, while her friend, 22, was trying to get into the vehicle, police said. The 22-year-old was eventually run over by the vehicle and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where her condition was stabilized.

Police said citations were issued in connection with the incident, but additional details were not provided.