Chicago Police Supt. announces new policy on use of force

- The Chicago Police Department will implement a new use of force policy, focusing on “the sanctity of life,” Supt. Eddie Johnson announced Wednesday.

Training of officers will be put into place by this fall, said Johnson, who called the reforms “a needed change,” the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

Officers will receive a total of 12 hours of training as the department works to rebuild public trust in the years since the release of the harrowing Laquan McDonald video.

Johnson said the deadly shooting of the African-American teenager was an incident “we all learned from.”

He said the shooting at the hands of Officer Jason Van Dyke was “a springboard” for reform. Van Dyke has been charged in McDonald’s murder.

While deadly force has always been a last resort it now will be “more clearly defined,” Johnson said.

Earlier Wednesday, a department spokesman said the policy will emphasize de-escalation and sanctity of life.