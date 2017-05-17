Suspected Englewood robber fatally shot by off-duty Cook County sheriff's deputy

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - A suspected robber was shot and killed by an off-duty Cook County sheriff’s deputy Wednesday afternoon at a salon in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

Two men tried to rob the salon in the 0-100 block of West 69th Street at 1:39 p.m., police said.

The female Cook County sheriff’s deputy discharged her weapon, shooting at least one of the suspects, a man in his late 20s, according to police and the sheriff’s office.

The other robber escaped. It was not immediately known if he was also wounded.

The sheriff’s deputy is safe and unharmed, according to the sheriff’s office.