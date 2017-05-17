Hit-and-run driver strikes woman, drags her under vehicle in Austin

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - A woman was critically injured when she was struck and dragged under a vehicle Wednesday evening in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

A 28-year-old woman known to investigators was involved in an argument at 5:06 p.m. in the 300 block of North Latrobe when she got into a vehicle and struck multiple people as she drove off, Chicago Police said.

A 27-year-old woman who was struck was dragged under the vehicle, and taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood in critical condition, according to police and Chicago Fire Media.

No one else sought medical treatment following the crash, authorities said. The driver was not in custody Wednesday night.