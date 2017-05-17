Federal drug task force involved in shooting in West Dundee Crime Federal drug task force involved in shooting in West Dundee Police are investigating a shooting in the northwest suburb of West Dundee that involved a federal drug task force team.

FOX 32 NEWS - Police are investigating a shooting in the northwest suburb of West Dundee that involved a federal drug task force team.

The shooting happened Wednesday night near Route 72 and Sleepy Hollow road.

No word on any injuries, but village officials report two suspects are in custody and there is no danger to the public.

One neighbor tells FOX 32 they heard three gunshots just before 7PM and saw three vehicles sitting in an open field behind a residential neighborhood.

Traffic is shut down on Route 72 from Sleepy Hollow road to Randall road.