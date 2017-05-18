Man steals vehicle with child in back seat in Old Town

- A child was found safe after a man stole a vehicle in the Old Town neighborhood on the North Side while she was in the back seat.

A man in his 30s wearing all black stole the vehicle about 9:30 p.m. when it was left running in the 1400 block of North Wells Street, according to Chicago Police.

The vehicle was located by officers 10 minutes later about a mile away in the 100 block of West Chicago Avenue, police said. The girl was found inside the vehicle and was unharmed.