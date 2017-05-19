FBI: Man robs 3rd North Side bank in 5 days

Surveillance images of a man suspected of robbing a bank on Tuesday (left) and Saturday on the North Side. | FBI

Surveillance images of a man suspected of robbing a bank on Thursday in Buena Park. | FBI

- A man robbed a North Side bank on Thursday afternoon for his third heist in five days, according to the FBI.

He made off with an unspecified amount of cash about 4:15 p.m. from the TCF Bank branch inside the Jewel-Osco store at 4355 N. Sheridan Road, authorities said.

The same man is suspected of robbing Byline Bank branches on Saturday at 1401 W. Belmont Ave. and on Tuesday morning at 3401 N. Western Ave., authorities said.

He hasn’t shown a weapon in any of the robberies. He’s described as a 5-foot-11 white man with a medium build, blue eyes and tattoos on his neck and arms, wearing a long denim shirt in Thursday’s hold-up. He has also been seen wearing a black hat with a multicolor bill, a gray “Chicago” sweatshirt and black sunglasses.

Anyone with information should call the FBI at (312) 421-6700.

Fifty-three banks have been robbed in the Chicago area this year.