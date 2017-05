- A man was robbed and shot as he sat in a car early Friday in River North.

About 4:15 a.m., the 26-year-old was parked in the 100 block of West Erie when another vehicle pulled up and two people demanded his things, according to Chicago Police.

The man resisted, and one of the robbers shot him in the knee before they took off, police said.

He took himself to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center in good condition. No one was in custody.