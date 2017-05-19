Man charged with attacking mom with ax on Mother's Day weekend

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - Bond was set at $500,000 Friday for a west suburban man who allegedly attacked his 80-year-old mother with an ax on Mother’s Day weekend.

On Saturday evening, 57-year-old John Flick went to the home he shared with his mom and allegedly hit her repeatedly in the face and head with an ax, according to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

The next day, the woman’s daughter went to visit her for Mother’s Day and noticed deep cuts on her face and head, prosecutors said.

The daughter took her mom to the hospital for treatment, where hospital authorities contacted police after seeing the woman’s injuries, prosecutors said. An investigation by Downers Grove police led to her son.

“Domestic violence can take many forms and is not confined to spousal abuse,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert B. Berlin said. “The allegations in this case however, are truly sickening. The very idea that someone would attack another human being with an ax, let alone their own mother, is shocking.”

Flick, a Downers Grove resident, was charged with aggravated domestic battery to a senior, a class 2 felony, prosecutors said. He was next expected in court June 12.