4 men shot across Chicago in 3 hours overnight

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - Four men were wounded in separate shootings within three hours of each other to start the weekend in Chicago.

Most recently, a 43-year-old man was driving in the 4100 block of North St. Louis at 2:24 a.m. Saturday in the Northwest Side Albany Park neighborhood when someone in another car shot him in the back of the head, according to Chicago Police. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

Fewer than 10 minutes earlier, a 23-year-old man was shot in the leg in Austin on the West Side. It happened in the 800 block of North Central, and he took himself to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

About 12:45 a.m., a 20-year-old man’s head was grazed by a bullet in Washington Park’s 5800 block of South Indiana. He took himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center, and his condition was stabilized, police said.

The weekend’s first shooting happened about 11:45 p.m. Friday near the former Robert Taylor Homes on the South Side. Someone in an SUV shot a 22-year-old man as he stood outside in the 200 block of West 40th Place, police said. He was in good condition at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Additionally, a 53-year-old woman was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head early Saturday in the South Chicago neighborhood. Detectives had classified it as a death investigation as of Saturday morning.

Last weekend, 21 people were shot in the city, leaving six dead.