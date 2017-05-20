Beach Park man charged when investigators find cocaine in storage unit

BEACH PARK (Sun-Times Media Wire) - A north suburban man was charged when more than a kilogram of cocaine was found Tuesday in a Beach Park storage unit during a search by investigators.

Allen Lymon, 42, of Beach Park is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, FBI spokesman Garrett Croon said.

On Tuesday, FBI agents and members of the Lake County Sheriff’s Gang Task Force searched a unit at a Beach Park public storage facility used by Lymon and found about 1,300 grams of cocaine, according to the FBI.

A “large amount” of cash was also found, which was bundled and wrapped in plastic, the FBI said. Investigators later searched Lymon’s Beach Park home and found 156 grams of suspected crack cocaine, as well as an AR-15 rifle and three loaded handguns.

Lymon appeared in federal court on Wednesday and was ordered held for a detention hearing that was expected next week, Croon said.