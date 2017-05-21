Police: 3 dead, 26 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago

- Three people were killed and at least 26 others, including a 9-year-old boy, have been wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday night.

A 46-year-old man was shot to death about 3:45 a.m. Sunday in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side. He was walking on the sidewalk in the 2700 block of West 55th Street when a male walked up to him and shot him in the head. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, according to Chicago Police.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, a man was killed and two other people were wounded in an Austin neighborhood shooting on the West Side. The group was walking in the 4900 block of West Hubbard when shots rang out and they were all struck. A 34-year-old man was shot in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. A 23-year-old woman was shot in the left hand and a 33-year-old man was shot in the left shoulder. They were both also taken to Stroger Hospital, where both of their conditions were stabilized.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not provided information on either of those fatalities.

About 12:20 a.m. Saturday, 53-year-old Tina Brown was found dead with a gunshot wound to her head inside a home in the 8000 block of South Essex in the South Chicago neighborhood, police and the medical examiner’s office said. The shooting might have stemmed from a domestic issue. An autopsy ruled Brown’s death a homicide.

The 9-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet at 8:11 p.m. Saturday in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side. He was traveling in a vehicle in the 2500 block of West 69th Street when someone fired shots in his direction, police said. He suffered a graze wound to the head and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was listed in good condition. The shooting may have stemmed from an altercation between the vehicle’s driver and the shooter.

In the weekend’s latest spate of gun violence, eight people were wounded in less than two hours early Sunday.

Three men were shot during a fight outside a Jefferson Park neighborhood bar about 4 a.m. Sunday on the Northwest Side. The group was walking on the sidewalk in the 5300 block of North Milwaukee when they got into a fight with several other males, police said. Someone then came out of a bar nearby and fired shots. A 30-year-old man was shot in the chest, while a 50-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the back. They were both taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where both of their conditions were stabilized. A 51-year-old man was shot in the left thigh and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition was also stabilized, police said.

About 3:45 a.m., someone in a white car fired shots at a 37-year-old man while he was driving in the 300 block of South Sacramento in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side, police said. The man was shot in the right knee and taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where his condition was stabilized.

About 3:30 a.m., a male shot a 19-year-old man in the right thigh and left foot while walking in the 3700 block of West Division in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side, police said. The man later showed up at Rush University Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the left leg shortly before 3 a.m. while he was walking in the 4500 block of West Maypole in another West Garfield Park neighborhood attack, police said. His condition was stabilized at Loretto Hospital.

At 2:56 a.m., a 35-year-old man was shot and critically wounded in the West Side Austin neighborhood. He was walking in the 4800 block of West Gladys when someone in a black SUV fired shots, striking him in the abdomen and left shoulder, police said. The man was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m., a 36-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 5400 block of West Monroe in Austin when someone in a white SUV opened fire, police said. He was shot in the left foot and taken to Loretto Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

At least 15 more people were wounded in shootings across the city between late Friday and Sunday morning.

Last weekend, 21 people were shot in the city, leaving six dead. Follow city violence with the Chicago Sun-Times weekend shootings tracker.