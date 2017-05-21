$1 million bond for man charged with armed South Loop carjacking

- Bond was set at $1 million for a man charged with an armed carjacking in the South Loop last month.

Phillip Smith, 25, faces felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and armed robbery, according to Chicago Police.

About 3:30 a.m. on April 11, Smith approached a victim in the 600 block of South Wabash while armed with a firearm and demanded the victim’s vehicle and wallet, police said.

Smith, of the West Garfield Park neighborhood, was ordered held on a $1 million bond Friday, according to police and the Cook Cunty sheriff’s office. He is next scheduled to appear in court Thursday.