Chicago Police officer struck by stolen SUV in Lawndale Crime Chicago Police officer struck by stolen SUV in Lawndale Two people are in custody after a Chicago Police officer was struck by a stolen SUV late Sunday in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Officers were walking up to the stolen vehicle at 11:43 p.m. in the 3600 block of West Ogden when the SUV sped away, striking one of the officers in the process, according to Chicago Police.

The vehicle then struck a fence in the 1900 block of South Drake and the suspects ran away, police said.

The officer was taken to a hospital where he was treated and released, police said. No other injuries were reported.

Two suspects were in custody early Monday as Area Central detectives investigate.