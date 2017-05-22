Clock worth $400K stolen during antiques show at Merchandise Mart

CHICAGO (FOX 32/SUN TIMES) - A diamond-encrusted clock worth roughly $400,000 was stolen Sunday afternoon from an antique show at the Merchandise Mart in the Loop.

About 3:45 p.m., three people approached an exhibit at the Chicago Antiques + Art + Design Show at the Mart in the 200 block of West Merchandise Mart Plaza, according to Chicago Police.

As a male and female distracted employees, another female stole the antique clock.

The suspects got away with the clock, which is encrusted with diamonds and mother of pearl, police said. 

No one was in custody as of Monday morning as Area Central detectives investigate.

