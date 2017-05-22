Police: Toy poodles were dropped five floors from Christ Hospital

- Two toy poodles were dropped Saturday from the fifth floor of a tower at Advocate Christ Medical Center in southwest suburban Oak Lawn.

Officers responded just after noon to a call of two injured dogs in the parking tower between Towers B and C at the hospital at 4440 W. 95th St., according to Oak Lawn police.

Both white toy poodles were dropped from the top floor of Tower C, which is five stories, police said.

The dogs were taken to the Animal Welfare League in Chicago Ridge, where one died. The other is being treated for its injuries.

Anyone with information should call Oak Lawn police at (708) 422-8292.