Married couple dead, female critically wounded in Woodridge shooting

- A married couple was killed and a another person was critically wounded in a domestic shooting late Monday in southwest suburban Woodridge.

At 11:57 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired at a home in the 7700 block of Fox Drive, according to Woodridge police.

They found a man and woman in the living room with fatal gunshot wounds, police said. A second female was found in the back of the home with a gunshot wound, and she was taken to a hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

The deceased couple were married, police said, but their names and ages have not yet been released. The age and relation of the second female also have not been released.

The dead woman had recently moved to the home on Fox Drive following a domestic dispute with her husband, police said. A handgun was found at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Woodridge police at (630) 719-4740.