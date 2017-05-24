72-year-old man hit during attempted carjacking in Gage Park

- A 72-year-old man was hit in the eye during an attempted carjacking late Tuesday in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

At 11:42 p.m., three males tried to take the man’s vehicle in the 2900 block of West 59th Street, according to Chicago Police.

The man was hit in the eye with an unknown object during the incident, but refused medical attention, police said.

The suspects did not get the man’s vehicle, but did make off with his car keys, police said. They left the scene heading north on Whipple from 59th Street.