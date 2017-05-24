3 facing charges after 2,000 grams of cannabis found in Park City home

- Three people are facing drug charges after nearly 2,000 grams of cannabis were found at a home in north suburban Park City.

The Lake County sheriff’s office received a tip that cannabis was being sold from a home in the 3300 block of Judy Lane in Park City, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s Gang Task Force executed a search warrant with K-9 Dax and found nearly 2,000 grams of cannabis, drug paraphernalia and more than $10,000 in cash, according to the sheriff’s office.

Angel L. Feliciano, 20, was charged with felony counts of possession of cannabis with intent to deliver and possession of cannabis, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jasmine A. Rodriguez, 18, was charged with one misdemeanor count of possession of cannabis; and 21-year-old Wilkins Feliciano was charged with one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

All three were scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday morning.