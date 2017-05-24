Chicago Police officer pinned by car, suspect shot in Austin

- A person was shot by Chicago Police after an officer was pinned by a vehicle Wednesday morning in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

The incident happened at 11:15 a.m. in the 1600 block of North Leclaire Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

An officer was pinned by a vehicle and a suspect was shot, police said.

The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect is in serious condition.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.