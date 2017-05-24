Aurora police officers fired upon, return fire and strike suspect

- A person was shot by an Aurora police officer Wednesday morning in the western suburb.

About 10:50 a.m., multiple officers were fired upon in the 900 block of Superior Street and returned fire, according to a statement posted on the Aurora Police Department’s Facebook page.

None of the officers were struck, but one of the suspects was shot in the leg and was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

Several suspects were taken into custody.

“This is an active investigation and we are asking people to stay away from the area,” police said.