Aurora police officers fired upon, return fire and strike suspect

Posted: May 24 2017 12:55PM CDT

Updated: May 24 2017 12:55PM CDT

AURORA (SUN TIMES MEDIA WIRE) -  A person was shot by an Aurora police officer Wednesday morning in the western suburb.

About 10:50 a.m., multiple officers were fired upon in the 900 block of Superior Street and returned fire, according to a statement posted on the Aurora Police Department’s Facebook page.

None of the officers were struck, but one of the suspects was shot in the leg and was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

Several suspects were taken into custody.

“This is an active investigation and we are asking people to stay away from the area,” police said.

