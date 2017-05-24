Possible road rage shooting in Schiller Park leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

FOX 32 NEWS - An investigation is underway in west suburban Schiller Park after one person was killed and another injured in a possible road rage shooting.

A source told FOX 32 this is a road rage incident, while officially, police say they're exploring that possibility.

A black Honda Accord with New York license plates was loaded onto a tow truck after being riddled with bullets and less than 100 yards away at an elementary school, 9-year-old Nicole Cychosz was signing yearbooks with friends.



“All of a sudden we went running inside to our classrooms,” Cychosz said.



Her school was put on a brief lockdown around 1150 this afternoon when the Schiller Park Police Department responded to the 9500 block of Lawrence Avenue for a call of shots fired. They say they found a 53-year-old woman dead inside the car while a 19-year-old male, witnesses say, stumbled to up this apartment door nearby, leaving a bloody handprint after the car crashed into a tree not far away. He was taken to a hospital.

“I got out of the city because all the shooting that's going on,” said Carmen Antonetty, who lives nearby.



People who live nearby say this isn't something they expect.



“I don't even have words for this,” Melissa Walker said.

“It’s very close to home, especially since we got kids out here. This is a busy street. You would never expect this. Especially out here in Schiller park,” said Philip Slezewski.



Police say there is no immediate danger to residents, something families here welcome tonight as they hug their kids.



“I didn't want to be killed, I love my life,” Cychosz said.

Police say they are looking for a suspect as a result of the incident. The West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force is tracking down leads.