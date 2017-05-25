14-year-old boy among 2 shot in Little Village

- Two teenage boys were wounded in a Little Village neighborhood shooing early Thursday on the Southwest Side.

The boys were driving about 1:15 a.m. in the 2400 block of South Trumbull when another vehicle pulled alongside them and someone inside opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

A 14-year-old boy was shot in the foot and a 17-year-old boy suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the back, police said. The pair showed up at Mount Sinai Hospital, where both of their conditions were stabilized.