CPS teacher charged with sexually assaulting 16-year-old girl

- A Chicago Public Schools teacher was charged Thursday with sexually assaulting a teenage girl over a four-month period this year at a South Side school.

Anthony Frontera, 53, was arrested about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Douglas Avenue in Elgin, according to Chicago Police.

Police said Frontera sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl multiple times between Jan. 1 and May 11. He was charged with two counts of felony criminal sexual assault of a victim between 13 and 17 years old.

A police source said the assault happened at the Chicago Military Academy at Bronzeville, 3519 S. Giles Ave.

Frontera, of the Belmont Heights neighborhood, was listed in Chicago Public Schools employee position roster published in March, and a website for the Chicago Military Academy lists Frontera as a physics teacher.

CPS did not respond to a request for information Thursday night.

Frontera was expected to appear in court Friday.