2 shot on I-57 on Far South Side

- Two people were shot early Monday on I-57 on the Far South Side.

Someone inside a black Dodge Charger fired shots at a gray Acura about 2:45 a.m. while the vehicles were traveling in the northbound lanes of I-57 near 115th Street, according to Illinois State Police. The Acura was then rear-ended by a third vehicle.

One person inside the Acura was shot in the buttocks, while another person suffered a gunshot wound to the lower back, police said.

Two men were taken from the scene in serious-to-critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, said Chicago Fire Department spokesman Jeff Lyle. Two other people were taken in good condition to Roseland Community Hospital.

Police said the Charger sped away after the shooting.

All northbound lanes of the expressway were closed to traffic between 119th and 111th streets until about 7 a.m., police said.