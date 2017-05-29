Man gets 23 years for fatal Memorial Day weekend shooting in 2015

- A man has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for a fatal shooting over Memorial Day weekend 2015 in the West Side Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Giovanni Rios, 21, pleaded guilty May 19 to murder before Judge Vincent Gaughan, according to Cook County court records.

Rios and 20-year-old Joseph Thrane were charged with the shooting death of 20-year-old Ruben Feliciano about 4 p.m. on May 24, 2015, authorities said.

Feliciano, a car enthusiast, was driving around in his car while three friends followed in three separate vehicles, prosecutors said at the time. Rios and Thrane were in a black Saturn SUV with fellow Latin Kings flashing gang signs before they opened fire on Feliciano.

The SUV that Thrane was in drove by the group, then partially blocked the path of Feliciano’s car, which was leading the others, prosecutors said.

The SUV rammed into the back of Feliciano’s car while he was stopped in traffic in the 3300 block of West Division Street, prosecutors said. The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Thrane then pulled out a weapon and started shooting at Feliciano’s car multiple times.

Feliciano, of the Logan Square neighborhood, tried to drive away but struck several parked cars before coming to a stop, authorities said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died at 4:45 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The SUV sped away, but Feliciano’s three friends identified Thrane, prosecutors said. He pleaded guilty to murder last year and was sentenced to 31 years in prison.

Gaughan sentenced Rios to 23 years in prison, according to court records. He is also serving an 18-month sentence for indirect criminal contempt.

He will receive credit for 748 days served in the Cook County Jail, and must serve three years of supervised release when he is freed.