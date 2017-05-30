Police: Man struck, killed by vehicle in Gage Park hit-and-run

- A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Tuesday in the Gage Park neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

The 28-year-old was crossing the street about 2:45 a.m. in the 2300 block of West Garfield when the vehicle hit him, according to Chicago Police. The vehicle then drove away.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately release details about the fatality.

The police Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating the incident.