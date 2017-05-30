2 people saved from heroin overdose within hours in Lake County

- Two people overdosing on heroin were saved within hours of each other this week in the northwest suburbs.

Sheriff’s deputies were called about 1:30 p.m. May 24 to an unresponsive 30-year-old man laying in a bathroom of a residence in the first block of Crows Nest Court in Third Lake, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

Deputies gave him two doses of Naloxone, a medicine used to block the effects of opioids, the sheriff’s office said. He regained consciousness and was taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville for more treatment.

About 10 hours later, deputies responded to a call of a 22-year-old man laying in the bathroom of a residence in the 35600 block of North Louise Place in Ingleside, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was unconscious and gasping for air when deputies gave him a dose of Naloxone, the sheriff’s office said. Fox Lake Rescue gave him a second dose, and he began breathing normally and regained consciousness. He was taken to Centegra Northern Illinois Medical Center in McHenry for more treatment.

Lake County Sheriff Mark Curran said his office has already saved 14 people overdosing from heroin in the first five months of 2017, while the sheriff’s office saved 13 people from opioid overdose in all of 2016.

“The opioid epidemic is a real problem and is impacting far too many people and families,” Curran said.