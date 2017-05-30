Police: 34-year-old man stabbed to death in Lincolnwood

- A man was stabbed to death early Tuesday in north suburban Lincolnwood.

Nelson Grant, 34, was stabbed at 3:22 a.m. near the intersection of Touhy and Lincoln avenues, police said.

Grant, a Wilmette resident, was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he died at 7:55 a.m., police said. A suspect was in custody Tuesday morning.

Police said the stabbing was an isolated incident, and the community is not at risk.