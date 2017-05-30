Authorities investigating death of 19-month-old Northlake boy

- Authorities are investigating the death of a 19-month-old Northlake boy last week in the northern suburb.

At 1:55 p.m. Wednesday, officers were notified of an unresponsive child in the 0-100 block of King Arthur Court, according to Northlake police.

The 19-month-old boy was taken to Gottlieb Memorial Hospital in Melrose Park, where he was pronounced dead at 2:38 p.m., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy Thursday did not rule on the boy’s cause and manner of death pending further investigation.

The boy was in the care of family members other than his parents as part of a recent safety plan put in place by the state Department of Children and Family Services, police said.

DCFS is investigating allegations of abuse by the caregivers, agency spokeswoman Veronica Resa said. The investigation is pending.

Northlake police are also conducting an “active and ongoing” investigation.