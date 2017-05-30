Uber driver facing charges for driving drunk with passenger in his SUV

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - A northwest suburban Uber driver is facing charges for drunk driving early Sunday with a passenger in his SUV.

About 5 a.m. Sunday, George M. Karyszyn Jr. was driving his 2017 Ford Explorer east on Plank Road and west of Muirhead Road while under the influence of alcohol, according to a statement from the Kane County state’s attorney office.

The passenger became alarmed, prosecutors said. A Kane county sheriff’s deputy made the arrest in northern Kane County west of Elgin after responding to a call for a well-being check.

Karyszyn, 45, of Schaumburg, was charged with one felony count of aggravated DUI/vehicle for hire with passenger and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct/breach of peace, prosecutors said. He was also cited for traffic offenses.

Karyszyn appeared in court Sunday, where his bond was set at $10,000, prosecutors said. He posted bond and was placed on electronic home monitoring and ordered not to consume alcohol.

He is next scheduled to appear in court June 28.