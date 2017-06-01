CPD: Downward trend in shootings continues through May

- The number of shootings and homicides in Chicago declined for the fourth month in a row in May, according to Chicago Police.

Fifty-six people were killed in Chicago last month, which saw 317 people shot in 257 separate shooting incidents, according to statistics released early Thursday by the police department. That marks a 17 percent reduction in murders compared to the 68 recorded in May 2016, which saw 395 people shot in 316 separate incidents.

Seventy-eight fewer people were shot in May 2017 compared to the same time frame last year, the department said.

According to data maintained by the Chicago Sun-Times, a total of 318 people were shot across the city last month, 54 fatally. Two other people were stabbed to death, bringing the month’s homicide total to 56.

Shootings since January 1 are down by nearly 14 percent compared to this point last year, with 1,068 shooting incidents so far compared to 1,241 by the end of May 2016, police said.

The Sun-Times has counted 1,089 shooting incidents this year between Jan. 1 and May 31.

Sixteen of the city’s 22 police districts saw a reduction or remained flat in shootings compared to this time last year, police said.

Police said the six districts that have operational predictive technology strategies – the Gresham, Englewood, Deering, Ogden, Harrison and Austin districts – have seen a 22 percent reduction in shootings compared to the same period last year. The department expanded its use of ShotSpotter gunfire sensors and gunfire intelligence centers earlier this year.

Police have attributed the reduction in part to efforts to prevent violence over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, including targeted raids that led to the arrest of more than 100 people or the deployment of an additional 1,300 officers for patrols on each day of the weekend.

This Memorial Day weekend saw six people killed and 44 others wounded in shootings across the city, down from the six killed and 63 wounded over the same holiday weekend in 2016.

“While we certainly are not claiming victory, and we have a lot more work to do, I am encouraged by the reduction in violence we saw this past month, especially over the Memorial Day weekend,” CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson said in a statement. “As we continue to make good on our investments across the Department and across the city, I believe we will make this a safer year for Chicago.”