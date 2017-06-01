Chicago woman gets 7 years for fatally stabbing mother's boyfriend

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - A North Side woman has been sentenced to seven years in prison for stabbing her mother’s boyfriend to death in the Rogers Park neighborhood in 2013.

Dezarai Gardner, now 22, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on May 24 before Judge Thomas Byrne, according to Cook County court records.

About 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 1, 2013, Gardner stabbed 35-year-old Anthony Price in the chest during a domestic incident in the 7300 block of North Seeley Avenue, authorities said at the time.

Price, a Dolton resident, was pronounced dead at St. Francis Hospital in Evanston at 3:10 p.m., authorities said.

According to Price’s mother, the stabbing happened during an altercation between her son and Gardner’s mother. A police source confirmed that Gardner is the daughter of Price’s girlfriend.

Byrne sentenced Gardner to seven years in prison on May 24, according to court records.

She was booked into the Logan Correctional Center to begin serving her sentence Wednesday, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections.