Police: 2 killed, 8 wounded in city shootings on Thursday

- Ten people were shot Thursday on the South and West sides of the city, leaving two dead, according to Chicago Police.

The violent opening to June followed a month with 318 people shot, 53 fatally, according to Chicago Sun-Times data. Nearly 1,400 people have been shot in the city so far this year, including 236 people killed.

The latest fatal shooting happened in Humboldt Park about 6:15 p.m., when two people got out of a car and opened fire on three people standing outside in the 1100 block of North Hamlin. A male who was shot in the head was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, police said.

A 24-year-old man shot in the leg and side was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, along with a 33-year-old woman in good condition with a leg wound.

Fifteen minutes before that, a 30-year-old man died in the Washington Park neighborhood’s 5100 block of South Prairie when someone got out of a car and shot him in the head, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released either of the victims’ names.

In nonfatal attacks: