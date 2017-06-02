Police seek suspects in Old Plank Road Trail attack

- Forest Preserve District police are asking for the public's help in identifying two men wanted in connection with an attack Sunday along the Old Plank Road Trail in New Lenox.

A woman told police she was approached and grabbed by two men in their 20s near the entrance of the path that connects the trail to the Hickory Creek Bikeway east of Schoolhouse Road, according to Will County Forest Preserve Police.

The woman and her dog were able to break free and they last saw the men walking westbound.

Anyone with information on the identities of these men or their whereabouts is asked to contact Forest Preserve police at (815) 722-5473.